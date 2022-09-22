Anti-rabies vaccination drive in Kochi on Friday

Target set to vaccinate at least 75 dogs on the day

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 22, 2022 21:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi Corporation will launch its anti-rabies vaccination drive for street dogs on Friday at the Fort Kochi beach.

Also Read
Illegal garbage dumps hamper local bodies’ efforts to tackle stray dog menace in Ernakulam

The administration has set a target of vaccinating at least 75 dogs on the day. Those street dogs, which have not been sterilised, will be taken to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) facility of the civic body at Brahmapuram where they will be neutered.

The Corporation will carry out the vaccination drive with the support of volunteers and animal rights campaigners. Veterinary doctors, medical experts, and animal handlers will join the campaign, which will be inaugurated at 9 a.m.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor M. Anilkumar will launch the programme, which is aimed at curbing stray dog menace in the city, said a communication issued by the Mayor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app