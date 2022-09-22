Anti-rabies vaccination drive in Kochi on Friday

Target set to vaccinate at least 75 dogs on the day

The Kochi Corporation will launch its anti-rabies vaccination drive for street dogs on Friday at the Fort Kochi beach.

The administration has set a target of vaccinating at least 75 dogs on the day. Those street dogs, which have not been sterilised, will be taken to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) facility of the civic body at Brahmapuram where they will be neutered.

The Corporation will carry out the vaccination drive with the support of volunteers and animal rights campaigners. Veterinary doctors, medical experts, and animal handlers will join the campaign, which will be inaugurated at 9 a.m.

Mayor M. Anilkumar will launch the programme, which is aimed at curbing stray dog menace in the city, said a communication issued by the Mayor.