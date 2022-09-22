Kochi

Anti-rabies vaccination drive in Kochi on Friday

The Kochi Corporation will launch its anti-rabies vaccination drive for street dogs on Friday at the Fort Kochi beach.

Also Read
Illegal garbage dumps hamper local bodies’ efforts to tackle stray dog menace in Ernakulam

The administration has set a target of vaccinating at least 75 dogs on the day. Those street dogs, which have not been sterilised, will be taken to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) facility of the civic body at Brahmapuram where they will be neutered.

The Corporation will carry out the vaccination drive with the support of volunteers and animal rights campaigners. Veterinary doctors, medical experts, and animal handlers will join the campaign, which will be inaugurated at 9 a.m.

Mayor M. Anilkumar will launch the programme, which is aimed at curbing stray dog menace in the city, said a communication issued by the Mayor.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2022 9:56:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/anti-rabies-vaccination-drive-in-kochi-on-friday/article65923858.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY