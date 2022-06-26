Anti-narcotics week observance in Kochi

All sections of society must take part in the battle against narcotic drug menace, Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar has said.

Speaking after the district-level inauguration of the Anti-Narcotics Week, organised jointly by the District Social Welfare Office and the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan at St. Teresa’s College, he said a joint effort would catalyse the drive to weed out the menace. He also flagged off an awareness rally. District Judge Nisar Ahmed was the chief guest.

Around 400 youngsters participated in a cyclothon organised by Welcare Hospital in association with the narcotics cell of Kochi City Police and Kochi Metro Rail Limited. It was flagged off by ACP (Narcotics Cell) K.A. Abdul Salam.

A cycle rally organised by the State Youth Welfare Board was flagged off from Aluva by S. Satheesh, vice chairman of the board. It concluded at the Civil Station, Kakkanad.