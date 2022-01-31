Anti-mosquito drive to be intensified in all Kochi Corporation divisions

Faced with widespread criticism over mosquito menace, the civic authorities have decided to step up measures to contain the insect population. Anti-mosquito fogging will be intensified in all divisions of the Kochi Corporation from Tuesday, said T.K. Ashraf, chairman of the health standing committee of the civic body.

Fogging will be done in all divisions from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Larvicide will be sprayed in drains and areas where mosquitoes are likely to breed. This will be done from 7.30 a.m. to 12.30 in the noon. In the evening hours, fogging will be done between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., said Mr. Ashraf.

Mosquito population can be contained only through regular and repeated use of larvicide and fogging, he added.

The civic administrator conceded that the city was facing increased mosquito menace this season. Most canals got filled with slurry during the recent spring tide. This led to stagnation of water, aiding breeding of mosquitos, he said.

Mosquito population can be contained to a considerable extent by covering the windpipe of septic tanks with nets. This will prevent escape of mosquitoes that breed in the tanks.

The civic body will supply nets free of cost to those who have not covered wind pipes. Residents shall also take care to drain stagnant water in containers left unattended, he suggested.