Anti-malaria drive launched in district

The Ernakulam district administration has launched a drive to eradicate malaria by 2020. The declaration on the health drive was made by District Panchayat President Asha Sanil at Thrikkakara on Friday, said a press release. Heads of local government bodies and health standing committee chairmen were present.

A seminar on malaria eradication was opened by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla. Speaking on the occasion, the District Panchayat President called on health workers to engage in mosquito eradication programmes.

The Collector said the Adhithi Devo Bhava programme, aimed at helping immigrant workers, should be utilised to intensify the anti-malaria drive among them. He added that it was possible to eradicate malaria by 2020, and that the example set by Sri Lanka should inspire confidence.

Squads formed

Meanwhile, squads have been formed under the aegis of the District Disaster Management Committee to conduct checks in areas inhabited by migrant workers. The aim of the squads is to prevent the outbreak of contagious diseases. The District Medical Officer is the nodal officer for the programme.

The squads will check the number of workers per residential unit, besides ensuring that the units have the specified number of residents. Sanitation facilities as well as the quality of water and food made available to them will also be checked.