Anti-Human TraffickingClubs opened in 11 colleges

Shoring up the defence against the scourge of human trafficking, the district Anti-Human Trafficking Unit under the Police Department has set up Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs at 11 colleges spread across the city and rural police limits.

So far, clubs have been formed in five colleges in Ernakulam rural and six colleges in the city limits drawing 15 students from each college.

However, a decision has been taken to open the clubs in more colleges and engage maximum number of students. “The members of the club will actively associate with police and labour departments during raid and rescue operations and extend assistance to victims. They will also pass on information about potential human trafficking to enforcement agencies,” said Jeffin Franco, child rescue officer, District Child Protection Unit.

A decision has also been taken to organise awareness campaigns with the participation of club members about human trafficking at important points in the district.

Initially, the clubs were restricted to colleges offering law and B.Ed courses. However, it was decided to expand it to colleges offering courses in social work after the need for social work students was acutely felt. The clubs have been launched in five such colleges offering social work in association with the District Child Protection Unit under the Women and Child Development Department

The department was already engaging social work students in connection with its ongoing project Sarana Balyam aimed at cracking down on child labour and beggary, exploitation of children, and life on the streets. Besides, the children rescued during drives are being rehabilitated through the district child protection unit.

S. Sreejith, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, and nodal officer for the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, inaugurated the activities of the Anti-Human Trafficking Club in Ernakulam rural limits at the district police headquarters recently.

He also held a class on the activities and responsibilities of the members of the clubs.