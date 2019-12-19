Anti-hijacking exercise held off Cochin Port

A large-scale anti-hijacking exercise was conducted off the port of Kochi by the Navy, Coast Guard, the Cochin Port Trust and other agencies on Wednesday.

Codenamed “Apharan”, the exercise saw participation of multiple agencies, including more than 12 ships and helicopters of the Navy, Coast Guard and Cochin Port Trust, according to a press release. As part of the scenario, interdiction of a “rogue” vessel outside the Kochi port, insertion of Marine Commandos onto the rogue/hijacked vessel through boarding operations and slithering down onto its deck from a commando-carrying Seaking helicopter, were conducted.

The exercise was aimed at streamlining the response mechanism/preparedness to thwart any attempt by rogue elements to hijack a merchant vessel or attempt forced entry of a rogue/commandeered merchant vessel into the Kochi harbour. Within the ambit of coastal security architecture, hijacking of a merchant vessel is one of the challenging scenarios, response to which requires synergy of resources, assets and efforts of all stakeholders, including the State government.

The exercise was conducted under the aegis of the Commander-in-Chief, Coastal Defence -- the chief of the Southern Naval Command, in this case. The exercise provided an opportunity to all stakeholders to assess the preparedness of their respective organisations, identify gaps to address them on priority as well as to formulate an integrated Crisis Management Plan for the Kochi port, the release said.