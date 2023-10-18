Anti-drug campaigns to be organised in private schools in Ernakulam

October 18, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Narco Co-ordination Centre Mechanism in the district has decided to step up anti-narcotic awareness programmes in private schools.

School managements have been told to take a pledge against the use of drugs during school assembly and key programmes held on campuses. Flash mobs and plays have to be organised on the sidelines of sports and arts fests. Awareness programmes on the government’s ‘Yodhav’ initiative to check sale and use of drugs have to be organised.

The public can share information about use and sale of drugs with the police through the mobile number 9995966666, according to a release.

The meeting decided to organise classes for parents and teachers on preventing drug abuse among students. Sessions on rehabilitation measures will also be organised. Excise and police officials will lead the sessions. School protection groups on campuses will also be strengthened.