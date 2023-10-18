HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anti-drug campaigns to be organised in private schools in Ernakulam

School managements told to take pledge against use of drugs during school assemblies and key programmes held on campuses

October 18, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Narco Co-ordination Centre Mechanism in the district has decided to step up anti-narcotic awareness programmes in private schools.

School managements have been told to take a pledge against the use of drugs during school assembly and key programmes held on campuses. Flash mobs and plays have to be organised on the sidelines of sports and arts fests. Awareness programmes on the government’s ‘Yodhav’ initiative to check sale and use of drugs have to be organised.

The public can share information about use and sale of drugs with the police through the mobile number 9995966666, according to a release.

The meeting decided to organise classes for parents and teachers on preventing drug abuse among students. Sessions on rehabilitation measures will also be organised. Excise and police officials will lead the sessions. School protection groups on campuses will also be strengthened.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.