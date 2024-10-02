Anti-Church forces behind imbroglio on deacons’ ordination, says Syro-Malabar Church 

Those attempting to disrupt the smooth functioning of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchial curia and humiliate the Church before the world were not concerned about the ordination of the deacons because it has been repeatedly clarified by the Synod that the deacons will be ordained once they submit the written affidavit, promising obedience, said the Syro-Malabar Media Commission, reiterating the Church’s stand on the issue.

Moreover, it is clear to those who put their faith in God that priestly ordination is not something to be received through rebellion and disobedience. However, it is to be suspected that the script prepared by the anti-Church forces is to question the sanctity of the sacrament of ordination and to weaken the archeparchial structure under the apostolic administrator. The episode is now being played out in the archeparchy’s headquarters.

‘Bringing infamy’

The media commission said that one qualified for the priesthood “only through total submission to our Lord and to the mystical body of Christ, the Holy Church. It is not any individual’s right; it is a bestowed gift of Christ through the Church.” But the present imbroglio serves only to create the misconception that sacraments can be received through sinister activities of subversive forces working against the Church behind the scenes. Such self-defeating activities will only serve to demoralise the community and bring infamy upon the Church.

An earlier official communication from the Church pointed out that the working of the archeparchal curia has been disrupted following the recent impasse at the headquarters of the archdiocesan headquarters. A committee discussed the present impasse at the headquarters of the archdiocese on September 26. The members of the committee spoke to Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, who was on a visit to Great Britain. He has promised to take up the matter in Rome, where he is present now to attend the global synod of the Catholic Church.

Appeal to protesters

Curia members and the apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur left the archbishop’s house on September 27 following news that a large group planned to throng the archdiocesan headquarters. Those who arrived at the archbishop’s house have been engaged in different forms of protest, disrupting the functioning of the office. Bishop Puthur appealed to those in the archbishop’s house to leave the archdiocesan headquarters at the earliest and not to hold unauthorised demonstrations there, said a communication.