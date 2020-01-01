Anti-CAA strike: heavy traffic restrictions in city

The city will be more or less out of bounds for motorists coming from its suburbs and outside between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday owing to the massive protest planned under the aegis of various Muslim organisations at Marine Drive against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The City Police have placed heavy restrictions on the entry of vehicles to the city from Aroor, Thripunithura, West Kochi, Kakkanad, Aluva, Varapuzha, and Vypeen. Parking and traffic between BTH Junction and High Court Junction will be completely banned. In fact, the police have suggested that the public use the Kochi metro at that time.

Vehicles carrying delegates from Aroor, Thripunithura, West Kochi, Kakkanad, Muvattupuzha and Perumbavoor regions should drop them in front of the State Bank of India on the northern side of the Palarivattom bypass and should proceed to Container Terminal Road via Edappally for parking.

Vehicles from the Aluva region should enter National Highway 17 for dropping delegates before proceeding to Container Terminal Road. Delegates from Paravur, Kodungalloor and Varapuzha areas should get down before Lulu Mall, and the vehicles should head towards Container Road via Kalamasserry for parking.

Vehicles carrying delegates from the Vypeen side should drop them at Mulavukad Junction and park along the Container Road.

Parking on either side of the road will be completely banned on the stretches between High Court Junction and Edappally bypass on Banerjee Road and St. Martin Church at Palarivattom and Palarivattom bypass during the restricted hours.

Participants attending the protest programme organised under various Mahal committees will start proceeding to Marine Drive from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in small rallies from 3 p.m. Activists Jignesh Mevani and Prasanth Bhushan will be the chief guests at the convention.

Participants have been discouraged from using big banners and flags and have been urged to bring along smaller placards and banners. Non-provocative slogans approved by the organising committee alone will be allowed to be raised as part of the protest.

The organising committee has deployed over 3,000 trained volunteers for the smooth conduct of the event. They have been asked to organise marches in keeping with the guidelines issued by the High Court.