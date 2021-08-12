Another year of suspended Atham fete at Thripunithura leaves artistes crestfallen

KOCHI

12 August 2021 19:17 IST

Online cultural events organised by municipality hardly make up for loss of income for performing artistes

Sajeevan Thripunithura, a percussion artiste, could hardly hold back his tears after he was left out of the ceremonial hoisting of Atham flag in the temple town of Thripunithura on Thursday.

The Panchavadyam performance associated with the Atham flag hoisting and the procession around the town thereafter have been the fief of his family dating back to the time of his grandfather before he followed in his father’s footsteps over 40 years ago.

Though the Thripunithura Municipality restricted Atham celebrations to the ceremonial hoisting of flag and a scaled-down percussion performance to mark the occasion for the second year running, Sajeevan was hurt that the civic body did not even alert him despite his emotional connect to the event.

“The performance on the occasion, though a scaled-down event, was done by outsiders despite I being around,” he said. Sajeevan came to know about it only when he returned after visiting the home of a deceased in the afternoon.

The suspension of Atham celebrations for the second consecutive year has come as a big blow to the community of performing artistes.

Eroor Manoj, a Kathakali artiste, who used to perform regularly at the Koothambalam at Thripunithura during Atham celebrations has not had a proper stage since last March except for a few performances at temples as offerings in between.

“We have lost not just two seasons, but even off-seasons during the monsoon when we used to get stage programmes overseas. It has dealt a major blow to our livelihood,” he said.

While the municipality is holding cultural programmes over its online platforms for 10 days from Thursday, they hardly make up for the loss of income for artistes.

“Programmes will be held for one-and-a-half hours daily from 7 p.m. The performers will be paid a nominal fee,” said Rema Santhosh, Thripunithura Municipal Chairperson.

Earlier, K. Babu, MLA, hoisted the Atham flag.