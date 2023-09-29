Another Vallarpadam evictee dies without getting compensation

September 29, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Yet another person, who lost his shelter for the rail and road connectivity to the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) project at Vallarpadam, died here without receiving any compensation and benefits of the rehabilitation package.

Michael Brito, 60, of Puthen Veedu, Thettayil, in Eloor village, died on Thursday following respiratory illness at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on Thursday.

He was the 38th person who died without getting the eligible compensation, according to Francis Kalathungal, general convener of the Moolampilly Coordination Committee which has been spearheading the cause of the evictees.

“His family members told us that he was a Kabadi player and had participated in the State-level competitions. Michael’s family had lost 12 cents and a two-storey house near Falcon Infrastructure at Eloor in 2008 following the acquisition initiated by the authorities for the container terminal project,” he said. As many as 316 families had lost their land and homes across seven villages.

Michael had submitted a request before the government seeking compensation and benefits under the rehabilitation package. He had received an intimation from the office of the Minister for Revenue saying that he was eligible for benefits. Representatives of the co-ordination committee said he had visited the district collectorate and other government offices several times to get his dues, but to no avail.

A condolence note issued by the co-ordination committee requested the government to release the benefits due to him. “We hope that his death will open the eyes to the continuing plight of evictees, who have not yet received the benefits of the package,” it said.

