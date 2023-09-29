HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Another Vallarpadam evictee dies without getting compensation

September 29, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Yet another person, who lost his shelter for the rail and road connectivity to the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) project at Vallarpadam, died here without receiving any compensation and benefits of the rehabilitation package.

Michael Brito, 60, of Puthen Veedu, Thettayil, in Eloor village, died on Thursday following respiratory illness at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on Thursday.

He was the 38th person who died without getting the eligible compensation, according to Francis Kalathungal, general convener of the Moolampilly Coordination Committee which has been spearheading the cause of the evictees.

ALSO READ
15 years on, no end to plight of Moolampilly evictees

“His family members told us that he was a Kabadi player and had participated in the State-level competitions. Michael’s family had lost 12 cents and a two-storey house near Falcon Infrastructure at Eloor in 2008 following the acquisition initiated by the authorities for the container terminal project,” he said. As many as 316 families had lost their land and homes across seven villages.

Michael had submitted a request before the government seeking compensation and benefits under the rehabilitation package. He had received an intimation from the office of the Minister for Revenue saying that he was eligible for benefits. Representatives of the co-ordination committee said he had visited the district collectorate and other government offices several times to get his dues, but to no avail.

A condolence note issued by the co-ordination committee requested the government to release the benefits due to him. “We hope that his death will open the eyes to the continuing plight of evictees, who have not yet received the benefits of the package,” it said.

Related Topics

social issues (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.