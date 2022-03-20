Another tattooist arrested on charge of rape in Kochi

The Palarivattom police arrested the owner of a tattoo studio on Puthiya Road, Palarivattom, following a complaint by a woman employee that he had repeatedly raped her.

Kuldeep Krishna from Kasaragod reportedly raped the woman multiple times after promising to marry her. The complainant alleged that he had recorded the incidents and blackmailed her to stop her from complaining.

The allegation comes after the studio management filed a police complaint accusing her of financial misappropriation. The complaint comes a week after many women charged another Kochi-based tattooist of rape.