Another standing panel chairperson quits

K.V.P. Krishnakumar, chairperson of the Kochi Corporation’s Standing Committee for Tax Appeal, tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

Mr. Krishnakumar is the second chairperson to resign after Shiny Mathew, chairperson of the Town Planning Standing Committee, quit two days ago. Delina Pinheiro, member of the Tax Appeal Standing Committee, had also tendered her resignation along with Ms. Mathew.

“The resignation is in accordance with the directions received from the District Congress Committee,” Mr. Krishnakumar said.

“There was initially a difference of opinion among a few chairpersons that a resignation so late into our term was untimely. With less than a year to go for the next elections, not much might stand to be gained from such a step and other councillors who step into the position might not be able to do much within a short period,” he said. “But that was resolved and a decision was reached to heed the party’s directive”, he said.

The party had also sent letters to Gracy Joseph and A. B. Sabu, chairpersons of the Standing Committees for Development and Welfare, asking them to step down. The resignation of these chairpersons and of Mayor Soumini Jain is still undecided, Mr. Krishnakumar said.

“A decision was taken earlier that all standing committee chairpersons and the Mayor would have to resign two and a half years into our term. This was only delayed,” Ms. Mathew said.