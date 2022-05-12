Another parcel of drugs from Netherlands seized

Addressee arrested from Kodungalloor

The Ernakulam Excise Range seized 9,881.9 mg of cocaine and 2,896.8 mg of MDMA, both premium recreational drugs, from a parcel from the Netherlands received at the International Mail Centre (IMC) of the Postal Department and arrested a sound engineer to whom it was addressed. The arrested man was identified as Jasim Nasser, 29, of Kodungalloor. He was picked up from his home and his arrested was recorded on Wednesday night. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. All parcels from abroad are routed through the IMC run by the Postal Department with the help of Customs officials. The parcels are screened by Customs officials, and duty is levied where warranted before being despatched to the post offices concerned. Incidentally, 31 LSD stamps in two separate parcels from the Netherlands and Qatar were seized from the IMC in March. The drama started unfolding with the Customs officials alerting Excise officials following suspicions about the parcel. It turned out that the ingredients packaged in four satchels and tightly sealed in a box, were premium drugs. The quantity was enough to be categorised as medium quantity entailing a punishment of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh. “When we first approached the addressee, he flatly denied that the parcel was meant for him. Though a search of his household discovered papers and equipment associated with the use of ganja, he still was in denial,” said M. S. Haneefa, Excise Inspector, Ernakulam Range. He, however, was taken to the Excise office for interrogation. During the course of the interrogation led by Assistant Excise Commissioner B. Tenymon, the accused reportedly received a call seeking to arrange the “thing”. “In the ensuing interrogation, he admitted the parcel was meant for him and that he had received similar parcels twice before. He was running a cafe, which closed down during the pandemic and then he turned into dealing in drugs. He had visited Himachal Pradesh about an year ago where he met an Italian, who acted as the conduit for the drug smuggling,” said Mr. Haneefa. The payment was routed to an account holder in Himachal Pradesh though the accused claimed to have little knowledge about the person, who in turn forwarded it to the Italian. He usually made the payment through cash deposit machines except for one occasion when he paid through a mobile wallet. An inquiry at his local post office revealed that he had received parcels before though he claimed them to be footwear and caps. Though his mother and sister are also stayed with him, they had no clue about what he was up to, said Excise sources. Excise is planning to seek his custody for further interrogation. The team that made the seizure comprised, apart from Mr. Haneefa, assistant inspector Ramprasad, preventive officers Sathyanarayanan, Ramesh, Hrishikeshan, and Ratheesh, civil excise officers Rajesh and Soumya and driver Badar.