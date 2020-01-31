Another Moolampilly evictee dies

An elderly woman from Moolampilly who was not rehabilitated after she surrendered her house and land for the International Container Transshipment Terminal road project died on Thursday.

Prestina Devassy, 83, had surrendered her house and 10 cents of land to realise the Container Terminal Road a decade ago. She becomes the 29th landowner to die without being rehabilitated. In 2008, Prestina was allotted four cents of marshy land, which she returned since the Government refused to convert it for building a house. She had to reside on a one-cent plot near her surrendered land, said Francis Kalathunkal, general convenor of Moolampilly Coordination Committee.