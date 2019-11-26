Another house develops crack

Yet another house is said to have developed crack at Maradu near the Alpha Serene flat. Nedumparambil Jacob’s house is the affected one.

The crack was found in the kitchen at night on Monday, according to residents of the house.

It is adjacent to the house of Hari Sai, who had earlier reported a crack on the pillar under the stairs.

Alpha Serene is one of the four flats to be demolished as per the Supreme Court order for violating coastal zone regulations.

The houses that had developed cracks are separated only by a two-metre width space.

Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is in-charge of Maradu flat demolition, told The Hindu that they had videographed about 20 houses on Monday and more houses would be videographed on Tuesday to ensure that there were no fake calls about cracks. The first crack that was examined by Mr. Singh on Friday would be repaired.

Maradu municipal chairperson T.H. Nadeera said she would visit the affected houses on Tuesday.