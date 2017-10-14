Another hoax message on social media

KOCHI: Just days after rumours about persecution of migrant workers over social media platforms triggered panic among the large migrant community in the State, another seemingly hoax message circulated through WhatsApp on Friday.

The message warned that some people might visit households offering to conduct free blood test but were, in fact, transmitting HIV. The message circulated in the name of the Tamil Nadu Police asked recipients to forward it to others.

The district administration dispelled it as yet another “fake”. Police sources said they were not aware of any such communication from Tamil Nadu but would look into it. “We haven’t noticed any such message. But if anything serious emerges, the cyber cell will pursue it. Anyway, the message has a positive facet to it, as it warns people against a possible danger,” said a senior police officer.

Resmi Rajesh, who lives in Abu Dhabi, said such messages disturbed the peace of mind of expatriates who had their parents living alone back home.