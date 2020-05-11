Kochi

Another batch of Gulf evacuees lands in Kochi

Naval ship with 202 Indians from the Maldives to arrive today

Air India Express flight IX 434 from Dubai landed at the Cochin international airport a little after 8 p.m. on Monday with 178 passengers as efforts continued to bring home Indians stranded in the Gulf countries following the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The passengers comprised 86 men and 86 women, five children below 10 years of age and an infant, airport sources said.

Two more flights are scheduled to bring Indians to Kochi on Tuesday. According to the Cochin international airport authorities, Air India Express flights IX 485 and AI 1924 will bring stranded Indians from Singapore and Dammam respectively. Both the flights are scheduled to land after 8.30 p.m.

Naval ship INS Magar is scheduled to reach Kochi with 202 Indians from the Maldives on Tuesday. The ship is scheduled to berth at the port here around 7.30 p.m.

Full-fledged zone

The city police have set up a full-fledged makeshift arrival zone at the Kochi port ahead of the arrival of the second vessel carrying evacuees from the Maldives on Tuesday.

“We have set up the entire arrival zone with focus on efficient, speedy and safe disembarkation and transportation of evacuees while maintaining all social distancing norms. We have created a separate waiting area allowing the entry of passengers into the hall only in batches to minimise the exposure of officials handling them,” said Vijay Sakhare, Inspector General and officer-in-charge of handling expatriates returning home.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 11:12:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/another-batch-of-gulf-evacuees-lands-in-kochi/article31561014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY