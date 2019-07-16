Anomalies in SC/ST seat allotment alleged

Members of various Adivasi and Dalit groups in the State on Monday alleged that the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has handed over seats reserved for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories to students of other categories in the single-window system for Plus One admissions.

M. Geethanandan, State coordinator of the Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha, told the media here that 12% of the seats are reserved for the SCs and 8% for the STs. “The total number of reserved seats is 24,491. But in the first allotment and in the supplementary allotment, only 8,257 of these seats were allotted to ST candidates. Around 6,000 reserved seats have not been allotted to SC/ST candidates while thousands of students, particularly from the Wayanad region, await admission,” he said.

“There are very few facilities for scheduled tribe students to gain admission and accommodation at the post-matriculation level,” said Ramachandran Shola of the Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha.