Annual water bird count on January 10

The annual water bird count in the district will be held on January 10.
The initiative, which is jointly organised by the Cochin Natural History Society and the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishat’s Varapuzha unit, will witness birders spreading out to wetland bird habitats to count birds. The survey is organised as part of the Asian Water Bird Count.
Gulls, Grebes, Storks, Cormorants, Darters, Rails, Ducks, and Heroins are some important water birds. Birders will count birds in wetland areas including Devaswompadam, Kadamakkudy, Karumaloor, Veliyathunadu, Puthuvypu beach, Nedungad, Thamaravattom, and Edavanakkad. Surveys will also be held at Kandakadavu, Nedumbassery, Thripunithura, and Valyapadam, according to K. Vishnupriyan Kartha, secretary of the society.
The survey will be held between 6.30 a.m. and 10 a.m. in line with the COVID-19 protocol, he said.
