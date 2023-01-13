ADVERTISEMENT

Annual water bird count in Ernakulam on Sunday

January 13, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Event being organised as part of Asian Waterbird Census

The Hindu Bureau

The annual water bird count in Ernakulam will be held on Sunday.

The Cochin Natural History Society and the Varapuzha unit of the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad are jointly organising the event, which will be held at Kadamukkudi, Devaswom Padam, Kandakkadavu, and Kalathara.

The event is being organised as part of the Asian Waterbird Census.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Birders will also reach out to the wetland bird habitats at Valiyapadam at Thripunithura, Karumalloor, Veliyathunadu, Edavanakkad, and Puthuvype areas on the day from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Details can be had by calling 94464-37410, said a communication issued by K. Vishnupriyan Kartha, secretary of the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US