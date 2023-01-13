Annual water bird count in Ernakulam on Sunday

January 13, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The annual water bird count in Ernakulam will be held on Sunday.

The Cochin Natural History Society and the Varapuzha unit of the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad are jointly organising the event, which will be held at Kadamukkudi, Devaswom Padam, Kandakkadavu, and Kalathara.

The event is being organised as part of the Asian Waterbird Census.

Birders will also reach out to the wetland bird habitats at Valiyapadam at Thripunithura, Karumalloor, Veliyathunadu, Edavanakkad, and Puthuvype areas on the day from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Details can be had by calling 94464-37410, said a communication issued by K. Vishnupriyan Kartha, secretary of the society.