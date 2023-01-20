ADVERTISEMENT

Annual survey of industries in Kerala to begin in April

January 20, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) in Kerala for the financial year 2021-22 conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will begin in April.

The survey provides estimates of detailed capital expenditures, inventories, employment, and emoluments by types of employees, cost of materials consumed, and operating and other expenses of select industrial units. A round-table meet organised by the regional office of the NSO’s field operations division involving stakeholders was held here on Friday.

Sunitha Bhaskar, Deputy Director-General, Field Operations Division, Kerala, said notices would be issued to select units as part of the survey. They will get one month to compile data. The units can upload data on the portal, or a senior statistical officer will visit and collect data from their official records, she added. Furnishing of data is mandatory under the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US