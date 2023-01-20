Annual survey of industries in Kerala to begin in April

January 20, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) in Kerala for the financial year 2021-22 conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will begin in April.

The survey provides estimates of detailed capital expenditures, inventories, employment, and emoluments by types of employees, cost of materials consumed, and operating and other expenses of select industrial units. A round-table meet organised by the regional office of the NSO’s field operations division involving stakeholders was held here on Friday.

Sunitha Bhaskar, Deputy Director-General, Field Operations Division, Kerala, said notices would be issued to select units as part of the survey. They will get one month to compile data. The units can upload data on the portal, or a senior statistical officer will visit and collect data from their official records, she added. Furnishing of data is mandatory under the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008.

