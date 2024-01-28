GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Annual session of Kerala History Congress concludes

January 28, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The eighth annual international session of the Kerala History Congress concluded at UC College, Aluva, on Sunday with a declaration by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to initiate a history literacy drive among the public and the student community.

The conclave highlighted the need to uphold the diversity of the nation. Over 250 delegates and 20 speakers from across the country attended the meet. They sought the intervention of the State government to convert the medium of instruction of Kerala history in State universities into Malayalam.

The Minister said that Hindutva forces and intelligentsia were undoing inclusive practices in the country. History textbooks are being rewritten through covert means. She honoured Sebastian Joseph who was elected as president of the Indian History Congress 2024 on the occasion. A book titled Keralam Kanda Gandhiji written by N. Gopakumaran Nair was released by the Minister.

