Annual camp organised under Customs Cadet Corps initiative

May 25, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 120 Customs cadets selected from schools across Kerala covered under the Customs Cadet Corps initiative attended a three-day annual camp organised at Aluva till May 25. The cadets were taken on tour to the Cochin International Airport, Kochi Port, for a ride on the Kochi metro, and to the Kerala History Museum. They had a day-long session on effective communication skills as well.

Jane Karuna Nathaniel, Chief Commissioner of Indirect Taxes and Customs, presided over the valedictory event that was addressed by Kochi Metro Rail Limited managing director Loknath Behera, who was the chief guest. The Customs Cadets Corps programme has been made available in 13 schools in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode.

