Animal rights activists stage protest against killing of stray dogs

Infopark police to question municipal workers in connection with the incident

Animal rights activists under the aegis of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals staged a protest on Tuesday against the alleged killing of stray dogs in Thrikkakara.

The activists alleged that around 100 dogs were trapped and poisoned with the knowledge of the municipal authorities as part of efforts to contain their numbers. But the municipality has denied any role in the incident. The Infopark police will question municipal workers in connection with the incident on the basis of the statements of three persons who were involved in the alleged killing of the dogs.

The police have arrested and released on bail four persons in the case, and veterinary officials have sent samples for forensic tests to ascertain the cause of death after 25 dog carcasses were recovered from a municipal dumping yard early last week.

Ranjini Haridas, trustee of Humanity for Animals, said, “We are only asking people to be compassionate towards animals,” while the people in power are unable to understand the laws governing the country. She participated in the protest in which the group members blindfolded themselves to represent what they described as indescribable cruelty to dogs.

Meanwhile, the issue of dog deaths did not come up for discussion at an online meeting of the Thrikkakara Municipal Council, as the Opposition boycotted the meet demanding that an offline meeting be convened.

Municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan of the Congress said with the COVID test positivity rate (TPR) still ruling at 11%, it was not in keeping with the protocol to hold normal council meetings. But a councillor, who was elected as an Independent but is aligned with the Opposition Left Democratic Front, said the online meeting was boycotted even by a group of ruling party councillors.