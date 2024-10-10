ADVERTISEMENT

Animal Quarantine and Certification Service Centre launched at Kochi airport

Published - October 10, 2024 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian inaugurated an Animal Quarantine and Certification Service Centre at the Kochi airport on Thursday. The service would allow people to bring home pets and would be a great service to animal lovers arriving here from abroad with pets, said a press release from the airport authority.

Until now, passengers from abroad were allowed to bring in animals only via the airports at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad using the animal quarantine and certification centre at these airports. Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and the Union Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development had earlier signed an agreement to launch the service at the Kochi airport.

