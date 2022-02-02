Kochi

Animal Husbandry dept. to offer night services

The Ernakulam wing of the Department of Animal Husbandry will provide emergency services at the doorstep of farmers in the night hours.

The working hours of doctors deployed under this initiative will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. However, the working hours of doctors in Ernakulam District Veterinary Centre and the Veterinary Polyclinic in Muvattupuzha, which provide round-the-clock services, will be from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to an official release.

The contact numbers of doctors deployed under the initiative are: Dr. Al Yasah Usman (Muvattupuzha) 9048013439; Dr. Nikhil Jolly (Angamaly) 9048719990; Dr. Sreedev Rajendran (Vypeen) 7025750604; Dr. Haripriya Mohan (Kochi) 7356152534; Dr. Chandrakant U. (Alangad) 7014484813; Dr. Sebastian (Vazhakulam) 7907652114; Dr. Anjalakshmi D. Nath (Koovapady) 9497341958; Dr. Sreejith Uthaman (Paravur)9496800705; Dr. A. T. Akhil (Edappally) 7736621407; Dr. K. A. Sharafudeen (Kothamangalam) 9496130451; Dr. M.C. Mufeedabeegam (Mulanthuruthy) 9497387195; Dr. Adeena Xavier (Parakadavu)9400741214; Dr. M. H. Ashiq Hameed (Vadavucode) 8281664253.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2022 12:13:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/animal-husbandry-dept-to-offer-night-services/article38366726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY