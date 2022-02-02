Animal Husbandry dept. to offer night services

Facility at farmers’ doorstep

The Ernakulam wing of the Department of Animal Husbandry will provide emergency services at the doorstep of farmers in the night hours.

The working hours of doctors deployed under this initiative will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. However, the working hours of doctors in Ernakulam District Veterinary Centre and the Veterinary Polyclinic in Muvattupuzha, which provide round-the-clock services, will be from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to an official release.

The contact numbers of doctors deployed under the initiative are: Dr. Al Yasah Usman (Muvattupuzha) 9048013439; Dr. Nikhil Jolly (Angamaly) 9048719990; Dr. Sreedev Rajendran (Vypeen) 7025750604; Dr. Haripriya Mohan (Kochi) 7356152534; Dr. Chandrakant U. (Alangad) 7014484813; Dr. Sebastian (Vazhakulam) 7907652114; Dr. Anjalakshmi D. Nath (Koovapady) 9497341958; Dr. Sreejith Uthaman (Paravur)9496800705; Dr. A. T. Akhil (Edappally) 7736621407; Dr. K. A. Sharafudeen (Kothamangalam) 9496130451; Dr. M.C. Mufeedabeegam (Mulanthuruthy) 9497387195; Dr. Adeena Xavier (Parakadavu)9400741214; Dr. M. H. Ashiq Hameed (Vadavucode) 8281664253.