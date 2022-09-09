Animal advocacy group seeks probe into utilisation of ABC funds

ADVERTISEMENT

An animal advocacy group has moved the Supreme Court seeking inquiry into the utilisation of funds earmarked for the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programmes in the State.

The Thrissur-based Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy argued before the apex court that the failed ABC programme must be blamed for the present crisis.

The failure of the government in the proper implementation of ABC Rules, 2001, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules 2017, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules 2018 led to the present panic situation.

Public ire

Fake news related to stray dog bites have incited fear among the public and they have resorted to illegal killing of dogs. Even though Animal Welfare Board of India had issued a notice to authorities to take necessary action, no action has been taken, the organisation submitted before the court.

The failure of the anti-rabies vaccination drive resulted in the drastic increase in the number of rabies cases across Kerala. There are no shelter homes for the sick, injured, handicapped, or paralysed animals for palliative care. The police have desisted from taking action against animal cruelty, which resulted in the increased incidents of harassment of street dogs by the public, averred the petitioner.

The organisation has sought directives to the authorities for conducting a survey of stray dogs, strict implementation of the ABC Rules 2001 and an anti-rabies vaccination drive.

Suggestions

The plea raised by the organisation includes the strict implementation of pet animal surveys, pet licencing, and microchipping to reduce the abandoning of pet dogs, compulsory sterilisation of pet dogs that have no breeding licence and sanction of more funds to the registered animal welfare organisations for building shelters, and buying ambulances for conducting animal rescues and rehabilitation activities.

The advocacy group has sought instructions to the police department to file First Information Report on all reported animal cruelties to reduce the number of cases related to the cruelty towards animals.

The apex court, which allowed the intervention petition, has directed the parties in the case to file a short synopsis for an interim order. The case has been posted for September 28, said V. Chitambaresh, the senior lawyer for the organisation.