Angry residents lay siege to PWD office at Vyttila

Enraged at the apathetic attitude of the PWD (NH Wing) and RBDCK to the “horrible” condition of the NH Bypass at Vyttila and Kundannoor, the subsequent maddening traffic hold-ups and accidents, which are commonplace, people from different walks of life laid siege to the office of the Superintending Engineer (SE) of the PWD (NH Wing) at Vyttila on Monday.

The police had a tough time controlling the protesters who raised slogans denouncing the alleged indifference of the two agencies, which, they said, had been turning a blind eye to the agony that commuters and pedestrians faced at the two junctions. Faced with public fury, the SE said potholes at the two junctions would be filled within two days.

The protest organised by the Kundannoor Janakeeya Prakshobha Samiti was inaugurated by socio-political activist C.R. Neelakandan. He expressed shock at the shoddy condition of the two junctions and the massive traffic snarls at all the four junctions on the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass. “The PWD and RBDCK have failed to ensure the safety of commuters and pedestrians at the junctions. At Kundannoor, people are not able to cross the road. People decided to lay siege to the SE office since pleas made to officials of the PWD, RBDCK, and NHAI (which owns the NH Bypass) and the District Collector fell on deaf ears.”

‘No coordination’

On his part, the Collector has failed to exercise his magisterial powers and also in his statutory duty as Chairman of the District Road Safety Committee to ensure safe and motorable roads and footpaths, Mr. Neelakandan alleged. The Collector also failed to ensure coordination among various departments, he said. Interestingly, the NHAI is collecting toll from motorists, although it too has failed to prevail on the PWD and RBDCK to ensure pothole-free NH Bypass. Ultimately, the alarming situation on the NH Bypass speaks of the gross indifference of the State government, Mr. Neelakandan said.

He warned that the situation would turn worse since the Onam festive had begun. The paved exit of the Vyttila Mobility Hub too was in a horrible state.

All this speaks of slack regard to quality of public work. Officials are now seeking cover under the excuse of rain, although the monsoon is an annual phenomenon. They have failed to do preventive maintenance during summer.

Government departments must learn from DMRC and KMRL which developed alternative routes and built overbridges well before piling began for the Kochi metro, he said.