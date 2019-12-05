Kochi

Anglo-Indians decry move to discontinue nomination to Houses

The executive committee meeting of the Union of Anglo Indian Associations, Kerala, on Thursday condemned the reported move of the Narendra Modi government to discontinue the nominated representation of the Anglo-Indian community to the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies.

The committee has decided to submit a representation to the President, Prime Minister, Governor, MPs and MLAs urging that the constitutional rights be continued for the microscopic community.

The committee said that the Modi government’s alleged reasoning was that the community was now well off and no special rights as envisaged in the Constitution were needed. The provision was not aimed at economic development but for ensuring due representation to the community, it said. The committee demanded that the constitutional provision be continued beyond January 25, 2020.

