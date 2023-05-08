Angamaly woman’s murder: accused plotted crime, conducted recce of scene, say police

May 08, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The man who was arrested on charge of murdering his co-worker at a margin-free supermarket in Angamaly had plotted the crime in advance and even conducted a recce of the scene, inside a forest in Athirappilly, according to the special investigation team probing the case.

Akhil, 32, from Adimaly and living in a rented home in Angamaly, was arrested last Friday for the alleged murder of Athira. She had gone missing on April 29, and the Kalady police had registered a case. The body was found in a rocky terrain deep inside a forest region in Athirappilly on May 4.

According to the police, Akhil had picked up Athira for a day-long tour from Vallam near Perumbavoor in a car borrowed from his friend on April 29. He had asked her to leave her mobile phone behind, which, the police believe, was a ploy to ensure that she could not be tracked down with the help of mobile phone tower location. He then reportedly left her in the car and dropped in at the margin-free market to create an alibi that he was around on the day.

“The spot where she was murdered was a rocky terrain that could be reached only after an arduous steep climb of over a kilometre and is marked with elephant crossing spots. It is difficult to assume that the accused would have discovered the spot instantly without having visited it before,” said police sources.

“The accused allegedly strangulated the victim using her shawl. He assumed her to have died, but she suddenly gasped for breath, following which he put his booted foot against her neck and ensured her death. He then allegedly dragged her body and left it between two rocks and covered with it dry leaves. He even stole a gold chain from the body and later pawned it. He then washed himself in a nearby stream and abandoned his clothes in it,” said the sources.

On returning, he reportedly led a normal life and even posted a reel on social media a day before the body was discovered. It has since emerged that he was a popular social media figure with over 10,000 followers.

The discovery of CCTV footage showing the victim entering the car and the mobile phone records of the chat between the two proved Akhil’s downfall. “Though he initially denied having picked up the victim, he later admitted it only to claim that he had dropped her at a point as she insisted. But he gave in soon in the face of interrogation. Fear that the victim may demand the 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments she had loaned him, and that she may prove a hindrance to his future life led to the crime,” the sources added.

On Monday, the police moved a Perumbavoor court for his custody. The police plan to enact the trip he had undertaken as part of evidence collection.