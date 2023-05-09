Angamaly murder: police get four-day custody of accused

May 09, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The special investigation squad probing the murder of a woman by her co-worker at a margin-free supermarket at Angamaly secured four-day custody of the accused on Tuesday.

Akhil, 32, of Adimaly has been accused of murdering Athira in a forest region in Athirappilly. She was allegedly strangulated by the accused on April 29. Her body was reportedly dumped in a rocky terrain and covered with dry leaves. The special investigation squad constituted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar arrested Akhil on May 4.

The accused was taken to the stream near the crime scene where he had allegedly dumped his clothes and valuables and clothes of the victim. A scuba team recovered a part of Athira’s coat inscribed with the name of the supermarket from the stream.

The police will take him on a trail to the crime scene as part of evidence collection in the coming days.