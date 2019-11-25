Angamaly-Kundannoor corridor land acquisition in limbo

Land acquisition for the 46-km-long six-lane NH Bypass that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has envisaged from Angamaly to Kundannoor has not begun in right earnest, with the agency insisting that the State government bear half the cost to acquire the approximately 300 hectares needed to hew out the greenfield project.

The NHAI had fixed December 2018 as the deadline to begin land acquisition for the access-controlled NH corridor, which was mooted to decongest the 16-km Aroor-Edappally NH Bypass and the Edappally-Angamaly NH 66 stretch.

The Kochi project office of NHAI had submitted the project’s final alignment report in May 2018. The alignment that begins 2 km north of Angamaly on NH 66 and ends 1.5 km south of Kundannoor on NH 66 Bypass, passing through Perumbavoor and Thripunithura, had been shortlisted in February 2018, following a presentation of three probable alignments made before then District Collector and five MLAs.

Sources in the NHAI said the State Government gave in-principle approval for the alignment, after the presentation. “The NHAI has now requested the State government to share 50% cost of land acquisition. Our headquarters is awaiting the State’s decision on this, in order to commence the acquisition process,” they added.

Responding to this, Hibi Eden, MP, said the NHAI had put forward the condition of cost-sharing with the State, due to the high cost of acquiring land in Kerala, where most of the area was urbanised.

“I will shortly convene a meeting of key stakeholders, including the Ministers for Revenue and Public Works, in order to speed up acquisition of land belonging to HMT and Naval Armament Depot (NAD), for extending Seaport-Airport Road towards the international airport. The issue of sourcing funds for the Angamaly-Kundannoor Bypass too will be taken up,” said Mr. Eden.

Toll collection

P.T. Thomas, MLA, said the NHAI’s pre-condition that the State government share half the cost to acquire land for the project was never raised earlier, including at the alignment presentation made in February 2018. Issues related to toll collection might surface if the NHAI insisted that the State government share the cost of land acquisition, he said.

Thripunithura bypass

Alongside development of the proposed NH Bypass, the State government must aim to realise the Thripunithura Bypass on Kundannoor-Dhanushkodi NH corridor, the alignment of which was fixed in 1989, demanded V.P. Prasad, chairman of Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA). “It is shocking that the PWD (NH wing) has acquired only four acres, as compared to 16 acres needed for the project. The stretch passes through the constituencies of four MPs. They must in unison obtain funds from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to realise the project.”

Mr. Eden said the PWD (NH wing) had to implement the project, while sourcing funds from MoRTH. “I will work in tandem with MPs representing Chalakudy and Kottayam, to include it in the Kochi-Theni Bharatamala project,” he said.