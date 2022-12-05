Angamaly expects 945 new enterprises 

December 05, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Angamaly block panchayat and municipal areas expect to establish a total of 945 new enterprises, of which 604 have been registered freshly under the One Lakh Enterprises campaign during the current financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

A communication from the Public Relations department said the campaign was launched in April. While the campaign was launched in all the panchayats in the Angamaly block panchayat, the most number of new enterprises were established in the Angamaly municipal area, the communication said.

While the municipal area has 154 new enterprises, Karukutty panchayat has 81 new enterprises. The Malayattoor-Neeleswaram grama panchayat has 65 new enterprises, Thuravoor has 56, Mukkannoor has 50, Manjapra has 44, Kalady and Kanjoor have 38, and Ayyampuzha has 30.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US