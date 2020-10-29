Androth islanders on the warpath

Call to berth ships at terminal there

People of Androth, an island having the maximum number of residents in Lakshadweep, have warned of intensifying their agitation demanding berthing of Kochi-Lakshadweep ships at the terminal there.

Residents and representatives of different political parties have jointly launched a dharna under the banner of Androth Ship Berthing Action Council raising the demand. Komalam Koya, a member of the council, said that the island was home to around 17,000 native people, while there was a floating population of around 3,000 people. “This makes it the most populated of the 10 islands that constitute Lakshadweep, accommodating around 25% of the population of the isles put together. Ships from the mainland are not berthing at the terminal here for the past one year, citing inadequate depth. This is contrary to facts,” he said.

“There were also efforts to make Androth a transportation hub, since the terminal has well over the minimum 4.90-m depth needed to berth ships. Some places have up to 11-m depth. But ships are avoiding the locale. This results in passengers from the isle being forced to board fishing vessels to embark and alight ships. The ongoing agitation is aimed at prevailing on Lakshadweep Development Corporation Ltd. (LDCL) and other agencies concerned to pro-actively intervene in the issue,” Mr. Koya said.