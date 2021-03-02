And now, the home is a stage

Pandemic-hit drama troupe putting up performances at homes on invitation

The COVID-19 lockdown has imposed many restrictions on public life, but stage artistes have refused to be pinned down by those. While some have taken up one-actor stage shows and others are blazing a trail in short plays that take up between 30 and 40 minutes, a troupe in Ernakulam’s Chelamattam, near Perumbavoor, is staging plays at homes on invitation.

“The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the district has restricted us a little more than was expected,” said Azad Moovattupuzha, the director and lead actor of Puzhayorazhakulla Pennu. The Chelamattam Samarpitha troupe is staging the short play at homes on invitation.

The shows were inaugurated recently and have received encouraging invitations, said Mr. Azad, who was an active stage performer before the pandemic brought life to a standstill for artistes like him.

The play, of about 70 minutes, was among the shortest in the history of drama troupes in the State, claimed Mr. Azad. The story centres around a girl, who was saved from the floods of 2018 and whose religion is not known. It focuses on the confusion that confronts her saviours and the importance of humanity and kindness, said Mr. Azad.

N.O. Saiju, a member of Okkal panchayat, who watched the play said it was impressive and reflected the need for innovation during times of crises. He said stage artistes were among the hardest hit by the lockdown and the subsequent loss of their means of livelihood.

There are seven members in the troupe. The performance does not require a big stage or elaborate stage arrangements. Mr. Saiju said about 100 people were part of the audience when the play was staged at Chelamattam. It was a successful model for the pandemic-hit times, he added.