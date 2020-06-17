An exclusion that left a 15-year-old girl in tears

Kochi

17 June 2020

Online learning is out of reach for this poor student

Never before in her life has Archana Anilkumar felt so badly left out as during the past three weeks.

While her more privileged friends were attending online classes, the tenth standard student of Kendriya Vidyalaya was left ruing her misfortune in her rented hovel at Palluruthy in the company of her father Anilkumar, a fisherman, rendered jobless following the enforcement of trawling ban.

Archana now realises that poverty hurts in myriad ways. “It is painful when you can’t study like your friends. Though I tried to learn on my own by reading textbooks, one can’t go much without the help of teachers to clear doubts,” she lamented.

Now that her father is free to accompany her, she hopes to at least catch up with her notes by visiting her friend’s house shortly. And much to her delight, Kendriya Vidyalaya Parents Association has now assured her a tablet with data connection.

Notwithstanding his precarious financial position, Anilkumar wanted to arrange tuition for his daughter only for the pandemic to mess it up. A daily wage worker in fishing boats, he had a nasty fall and was bedridden for a few months. And then, COVID-19 and trawling ban in quick succession ended his job days quite prematurely when he eventually returned.

“As my income got hit, we shifted to another much cheaper rented dwelling and our family is now dependent on my wife’s meagre income,” he said.

Jacob Antony, State general secretary, Kendriya Vidyalaya Parents’ Association, said that Kendriya Vidyalayas had many students from poor families contrary to popular perception.

“Archana’s case is not one off but there are probably many like her left out of online education in rural hinterlands. The management of Kendriya Vidyalayas should have made arrangements for inclusive online classes,” he said.

KV conducts live online classes on Microsoft Teams with students having to log in using an id and password.

Mr. Antony said that downloading two classes and uploading homework took about 3 GB data a day, which was beyond the means of many families.