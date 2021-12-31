An eventful year leave Kochi police stretched

The world of crime in the district sprang back to life last year leaving the police stretched between law and order maintenance and enforcement of Covid-19 protocol

After a relatively uneventful 2020 when pandemic disrupted criminal activities as well, the world of crime in the district sprang back to life last year leaving the police stretched between law and order maintenance and enforcement of Covid-19 protocol.

Monson Mavunkal, the self-styled 'antique' dealer and confidence trickster, hogged the headlines for days as he took several victims for a ride allegedly cheating them of crores besides putting the police force itself on the defensive with social media awash with images of senior officers and not less than a former State Police Chief posing with his 'antiquities.' At last count, the Crime Branch have registered 12 cases against him, including a couple of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and filed the charge sheet in four cases, Enforcement Directorate has also launched a parallel investigation on his financial dealings.

The death of a 24-year-old dental student who was shot dead by her stalker at Nellikuzhi near Kothamangalam in July sent shock waves across the district. Since the accused also killed himself, the Ernakulam rural police were left to arrest two from Bihar from where the accused procured the gun and a friend of the accused.

The death of two aspiring young models in what initially looked like a tragic accident at Chakkaraparambu in the early morning hours of November 1 soon morphed into an act of crime as Crime Branch arrested a man who allegedly chased the victims' car from the hotel where they had partied. He was slapped him with charges, including stalking and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The arrest exposed his rather debauched life as multiple cases were registered against him across the State under NDPS Act.

The excise department was pressed into action in the days leading up to Onam as over 1kg of drug, initially suspected to be MDMA but later turned out to be methamphetamine, was seized from an apartment in Thrikkakara. Out of the 21 accused, excise could not arrest two as they fled abroad. Two cases were registered in connection with the seizure and the charge sheet on one case will be registered shortly.

Aluva witnessed a day-long pitched battle between police and Congress activists after a young law student allegedly took her own life owing to domestic violence and dowry-related harassment and left behind a suicide note naming among others the inspector of Aluva East police. Congress launched a protest over the delay in the suspending the officer, a demand which the government eventually conceded. Police also arrested the husband and his parents.

The year had a rather violent end when a group of migrant workers and police clashed at Kizhakkambalam on the night of Christmas leaving the inspector of Kunnathunadu police grievously hurt. Police registered two First Information Reports and arrested 174 accused who were since then remanded to judicial custody.