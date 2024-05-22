ADVERTISEMENT

An elephant in stone awaits visitors at Alattuchira

May 22, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The elephant in stone at Alattuchira in Koovappady panchayat. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Alattuchira in Koovappady panchayat, near Perumbavoor, call the age-old granite formation bearing an uncanny resemblance to an elephant the ‘stone elephant’. People even believe that the nearby area has come to be called ‘Aanappara’ or the elephant rock after the image of the massive granite boulder.

People of Alattuchira have decided that the granite elephant image should be made more visually striking as part of an effort to draw more visitors to the picturesque village, located close to the banks of the Periyar and surrounded by greenery. Artist Jayan Vengoor took upon himself the task of adding a professional touch of beauty to the old stone elephant. The result has been stunning, says M.P. Prakash from Koovappady, a social activist who organises people for the development of the area.

He said the artist took up the task without an invitation from people and did it purely out of enthusiasm for the common good. He was helped in the task by Sanal, who had worked with him on various projects. The work on the image of the elephant is important, said Mr. Prakash because it was close to Pulayanippara, which is growing as a tourist attraction.

Elephants have a special significance for the area because Kerala’s best known elephant kraal in Kodanad and Abhayaranyam are also located nearby. Besides, the popular destinations for visitors like Paniyelipporu, Nedumbanchira, Panamkuzhi Puzhayoram, Haritha Bio Park, and Puliyanippara are in the neighbourhood.

