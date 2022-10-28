An attempt to secure a ‘Bibilical’ record

The handwritten Bible has a length of 2.5 km, weighs around 150 kg, and has a height of 10 feet

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 28, 2022 23:35 IST

The hand-written Bible prepared as part of the centenary celebrations of St. George Jacobite Syrian Sunday School, Karukappilli.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

Nearly two-and-a-half years of concerted efforts by around 1,000 persons, including children, under the St. George Jacobite Syrian Church, Karukappilli, have resulted in a massive handwritten Bible having a length of 2.5 km (when the text is arranged in a straight line).

The initiative to create a Bible of such size was part of the centenary celebrations of St. George Jacobite Syrian Sunday School. It will be unveiled at a public meeting to be held as part of the centenary celebrations on October 30 to be inaugurated by V.P. Joy, Chief Secretary. “We have applied for the longest handwritten Bible under the Guinness Book of World Records and hope to achieve it,” said Thampy M.K., general convenor of the programme.

The old testament in the handwritten Bible is spread over 4,556 pages while the new testament has run to 1,824 pages. The Apocrypha texts have occupied 870 pages. With the introduction and appendix, the total number of pages is 7,320. The handwritten Bible weighs around 150 kg and has a height of 10 feet. The organisers have laminated the entire work.

