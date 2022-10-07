An ancient structure fades into memory

The decision to demolish ‘Kavalpura’, used by soldiers of feudal chiefs at Thottumugham near Aluva, was taken after restoration of the age-old structure became difficult. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Damaged by the vagaries of time, an age-old ‘Kavalpura’ (guard tower) used by soldiers of feudal chiefs at Thottumugham near Aluva to keep track of enemy movement is being reduced to rubble.

The decision to bring down the building perched on top of a hill near the West Juma Masjid at Thottumugham was taken by its present owners belonging to the family of late P.A. Abdurahman Kutty, one of the founders of the Muslim League in Kochi, after restoration of the structure became difficult.

The dilapidated Kavalpura had nearly 12 rooms, portico, wooden ladder, ceiling, and internal corridors.

“According to local historians, the Kavalpura was used as a watchtower by soldiers of Kalathi Karthakans, who were the local chieftains of Thottumugham and Kuttamassery desoms, to monitor enemy movement, especially the arrival of intruders in country boats from Kodungalloor through the Periyar. Local military personnel were mainly stationed at the Puliyappilli fort near the Juma Masjid,” said P.A. Mehboob, senior journalist and son of Mr. Abdurahman Kutty.

Maintaining that Kavalpuras or ‘Kavalmadams’ were common in desoms ruled by local chieftains from 16th century to 18th century, K.S. Madhavan, Professor in the Department of History at Calicut University, said local rulers provided soldiers to the army of kings.

“Kavalpuras were also used for purposes like housing family members of rulers. These families may have added on new structures to the old building as time progressed,” he said.

Incidentally, the site was untouched by the devastating floods of 1924 and 2018 as it was located on a higher ground.