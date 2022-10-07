An ancient structure fades into memory

The ‘Kavalpura’ at Thottumugham near Aluva was used as a watchtower by soldiers of Kalathi Karthakans to monitor enemy movement, say historians 

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 07, 2022 19:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to demolish ‘Kavalpura’, used by soldiers of feudal chiefs at Thottumugham near Aluva, was taken after restoration of the age-old structure became difficult. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Damaged by the vagaries of time, an age-old ‘Kavalpura’ (guard tower) used by soldiers of feudal chiefs at Thottumugham near Aluva to keep track of enemy movement is being reduced to rubble.

The decision to bring down the building perched on top of a hill near the West Juma Masjid at Thottumugham was taken by its present owners belonging to the family of late P.A. Abdurahman Kutty, one of the founders of the Muslim League in Kochi, after restoration of the structure became difficult.

The dilapidated Kavalpura had nearly 12 rooms, portico, wooden ladder, ceiling, and internal corridors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to local historians, the Kavalpura was used as a watchtower by soldiers of Kalathi Karthakans, who were the local chieftains of Thottumugham and Kuttamassery desoms, to monitor enemy movement, especially the arrival of intruders in country boats from Kodungalloor through the Periyar. Local military personnel were mainly stationed at the Puliyappilli fort near the Juma Masjid,” said P.A. Mehboob, senior journalist and son of Mr. Abdurahman Kutty.

Maintaining that Kavalpuras or ‘Kavalmadams’ were common in desoms ruled by local chieftains from 16th century to 18th century, K.S. Madhavan, Professor in the Department of History at Calicut University, said local rulers provided soldiers to the army of kings.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Kavalpuras were also used for purposes like housing family members of rulers. These families may have added on new structures to the old building as time progressed,” he said.

Incidentally, the site was untouched by the devastating floods of 1924 and 2018 as it was located on a higher ground.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
history
Kochi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app