August 10, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - KOCHI

Velly P., an activist relentlessly working towards ensuring the rights of tribespeople enshrined in the Forest Rights Act, does not know the age when he was mercilessly beaten up for taking a dip in a temple pond at Kallekulangara in Palakkad.

He knows that it happened in 1995, and that the trauma haunts him to this day, leaving him psychologically scarred, probably forever.

“There were 30 of us doing our 10th after being brought out of our tribal hamlets under a project called Giri Vikas to educate us. We set our clocks for 3 a.m. one day to take bath in the temple pond unseen. But we were caught and then kept half-naked and beaten up for the next five hours,” recalled Velly with a wry smile on the sidelines of a function held here to mark World Tribals’ Day on Wednesday.

The persecution was not to end there. For the next three months, they never set foot outside their hostel for fear of being subjected to another round of thrashing at the hands of the casteist mob that kept roaming around their hostel. “It was like being kept in a prison,” he said.

When free, he dropped out of the school and went back to his parents in his tribal hamlet at Attapady. He asked them what wrong did he do to be meted out with such a brutal treatment. That was when he came to realise the life of tribals along the margins of society.

“That evoked a great interest to learn more about our culture and history. I kept travelling collecting documents and recording our culture and songs. But many of those valuable documents were lost when a group of people vandalised my home suspicious over my actions,” said Velly who now works closely in association with the Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha.

When the Forest Rights Act was passed in 2006, he took great interest in studying it. He visited tribal hamlets and created awareness about their rights enshrined in the Act. He taught them how to hold the grama sabha, record minutes, and how to submit applications.

“Securing title deeds for land resolves issues facing the tribal community to a great extent,” said Velly who claimed to have helped secure around 500 individual title deeds so far, though, ironically, he himself have not had one yet.

The passage of the Right to Information (RTI) Act proved a major source of help. He recalled how information elicited under the RTI Act helped him in his fight against a proposed project across the Bhavani River.

