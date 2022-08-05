An ace investigation team comes together after 15 years in Kerala

August 05, 2022 19:38 IST

Chelembra bank robbery probe team recalls sensational case at book launch

Fifty six days, several sleepless nights spent away from family, and investigation across five cities. That is what it took a 16-member Kerala Police team to track down a four-member gang which pulled off an audacious robbery at the Chelembra bank in Malappuram on the New Year eve in 2007 and got away with 80 kg gold and ₹25 lakh.

Fifteen years down the line, the team led by the then Malappuram Superintendent P. Vijayan came together, fittingly, at the launch of a book celebrating their hard toil and one that reads like a racy thriller. That the rights for the screen adaptation of India’s Money Heist – The Chelembra Bank Robbery, authored by Anirban Bhattacharya, have already been sold was perhaps not surprising.

“Professional skills are one thing but the commitment and determination to crack open a case at all costs is something else. Our team had that spirit. Many of them had not even gone home several nights during that investigation. Success in any field is the dedicated work of a like-minded team,” said Mr. Vijayan, now Inspector General, Coastal Security.

He recalled with pride how his team had even developed a software on their own to sift through nearly 20 lakh phone calls at a time when cyber policing was still in its infancy. “It is unsurprising that many members of that team continue to be ace investigators of the Kerala Police,” said Mr. Vijayan.

M.P. Mohanachandran, who was part of the team, recollected that tracking down the clandestinely maintained and little-used second mobile phone of the key accused, Babu, proved crucial in cracking the case.

“He was known only to a handful of people with whom he had interacted in connection with the works at a space he had leased beneath the bank on the first floor under the guise of opening a hotel. There were no photographs either, with CCTVs not as ubiquitous like these days. But all of them revealed that he had maintained a second mobile phone,” he said.

Tracking down the presence of the second mobile phone number by sifting through lakhs of calls in seven different locations from where he had made calls from the other mobile number eventually established the trail.

Earlier, actor Mohanlal released the book by handing over a copy to director and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith. Mr. Bhattacharya was also present.