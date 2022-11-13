An abundance of sardine catch surprises fishermen

ADVERTISEMENT

An abundance of oil sardine catch off Kerala coast, beginning as a trickle in July, has surprised fishermen, especially those operating traditional mechanised canoes, who are also prompted to enquire after the reasons for the unusual phenomenon.

Oil sardine and Indian mackerel catch declined sharply over the last four years, the phenomenon largely attributed to climate change and alterations in current flows that bring shoals of these fishes close to the coast.

There is a group of fishermen like Antony Kurisinkal, who is part of the National Fish Workers’ Forum, who feels that oil sardine reproduction may have been supported by the on-and-off fishing holidays during the COVID 19 pandemic in the second half of 2019 and 2020-21.

Jackson Pollayil of Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, citing researchers attributed the abundance of sardine catch to cooling of the near shore waters that is bringing the sardines and mackerals close to the shores to allow small boats to reap the benefits.

Boat owner and secretary of Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association Joseph Kalapurackal said the fishing holidays might have nothing to do with the availability of sardines and mackerals.

He said the vast majority of the traditional boats were reporting 20 to 25 tonnes of catch per expedition in the recent days though price ruled low at the auction centres. Oil sardine was fetching only between ₹20 and ₹30 a kg at the landing centres though the retail price ruled high around ₹100 a kg, he said.

Charles George of Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi, an independent union of fishermen, claimed sardine landings had touched over a lakh tonnes in 2017. Since then it has declined steadily to around 77,000 tonnes in 2018, to a little more than 44,000 tonnes in 2019, to 13,100 tonnes in 2020 and 3,290 tonnes in 2021.

He called for a study of the phenomenon as sardine stock is not catch specific but climate specific. A study of the situation should be backed by proper measures to conserve the stocks, to exercise options for sustainability.