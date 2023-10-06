Amrut technical committee approves projects worth ₹6.5 crore in Kochi

October 06, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

A proposal for desilting the Elamkulam lake and building a retaining wall for a canal that drains into the lake has been approved by the State-level technical committee of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut).

The ₹3.5-crore project is among the four projects of the Kochi Corporation that were cleared by the technical committee headed by the State Chief Secretary, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar. The total outlay of the projects comes to ₹6.5 crore.

The desilting will be carried out on the lake stretch between Sahodaran Ayyappan Road and Subhas Chandra Bose Road. The dumping of waste and heavy silting have degraded the lake in the area. The project aims to spruce up the area. A new sewage plant was built in the area, and another one was coming up there, said Corporation officials.

A walkway project proposed by the Corporation in Chilavannur lake had run into trouble as the civic body initiated the work without obtaining the clearance of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA). The desilting project does not require KCZMA clearance. A detailed estimate will be prepared for the project shortly, according to officials.

The committee also gave clearance for the ₹1-crore sewage treatment plant to be set up at the apartment complex built at Thuruthy under the Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana. The project with 105-kilolitre-a-day capacity will meet the requirements of the 199 apartments that are nearing completion. Another project for making 26 wells usable in Mattancherry and Kalvathy areas of the city and public parks in Panayappilly, Konam, Kacheripady, and Island North divisions was also approved, said a communication issued by the Mayor.

The civic administrators also reviewed the progress of the projects initiated earlier. Mr. Anilkumar presided over the meeting.

