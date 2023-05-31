ADVERTISEMENT

Amrita Hospital earmarks additional fund for free medicare in its silver jubilee year

May 31, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Amrita Hospital has earmarked ₹25 crore towards providing free medicare to the needy on the occasion of its silver jubilee year.

This is in addition to the annual allocation of ₹40 crore for free medical treatment. Together, the budget proposed under charity work is ₹65 crore this year. The medical services in this package include paediatric cardiology, renal transplant, knee replacement, bone marrow transplant, paediatric liver transplant, and fibroscan, according to the hospital authorities.

Amrita Hospital was opened on May 17, 1998, by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the inaugural session of the silver jubilee celebrations on June 4. He will inaugurate a state-of-the-art research centre spread across 1,85,000 sq. ft. at Amritapuri, Kollam, and another facility covering 96,000 sq.ft. near Amrita Hospital here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Amritaswarupananda Puri, vice chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, said the hospital would offer around 240 free deliveries as part of the silver jubilee initiatives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

hospital and clinic

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US