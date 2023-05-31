Amrita Hospital earmarks additional fund for free medicare in its silver jubilee year

May 31, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Amrita Hospital has earmarked ₹25 crore towards providing free medicare to the needy on the occasion of its silver jubilee year.

This is in addition to the annual allocation of ₹40 crore for free medical treatment. Together, the budget proposed under charity work is ₹65 crore this year. The medical services in this package include paediatric cardiology, renal transplant, knee replacement, bone marrow transplant, paediatric liver transplant, and fibroscan, according to the hospital authorities.

Amrita Hospital was opened on May 17, 1998, by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the inaugural session of the silver jubilee celebrations on June 4. He will inaugurate a state-of-the-art research centre spread across 1,85,000 sq. ft. at Amritapuri, Kollam, and another facility covering 96,000 sq.ft. near Amrita Hospital here.

Amritaswarupananda Puri, vice chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, said the hospital would offer around 240 free deliveries as part of the silver jubilee initiatives.